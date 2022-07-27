Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Cowen to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 3.7 %

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $72.44 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

