Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $3.01. 61,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 523,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Anghami Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anghami stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Anghami at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

