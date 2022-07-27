A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF) Trading Down 5.7%

A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. 7,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,100% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

A.G. Barr Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44.

About A.G. Barr

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Featured Stories

