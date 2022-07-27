Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) Trading Down 0.1%

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.98 and last traded at $24.99. 8,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 11,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPHE. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the first quarter worth $741,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the first quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the first quarter worth $5,936,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.