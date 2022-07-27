Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Shares Up 6.9%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.40. 229,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 274,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Cardiol Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cardiol Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRDL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 108,228 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 73,512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 343,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,833,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

