Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.36. 2,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 8,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($81.63) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Get Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67.

About Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.