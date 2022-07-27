UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $650.00 at Argus

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Argus from $580.00 to $650.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.50.

NYSE UNH opened at $531.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,142 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 991 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 45.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,543 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 22,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

