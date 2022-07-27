Analysts Set Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target at $42.20

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 139,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,907,000 after purchasing an additional 533,088 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,173,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,862,000 after purchasing an additional 34,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

