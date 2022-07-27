Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) versus Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Head-To-Head Review

Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Happiness Development Group and Mind Medicine (MindMed), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Happiness Development Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Happiness Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus target price of 8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,139.43%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Happiness Development Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Happiness Development Group N/A N/A N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -62.00% -57.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Happiness Development Group and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.4% of Happiness Development Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Happiness Development Group has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Happiness Development Group and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Happiness Development Group $71.49 million 0.09 $790,000.00 N/A N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$93.04 million -0.23 -2.98

Happiness Development Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed).

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) beats Happiness Development Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Happiness Development Group

(Get Rating)

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Biotech Group Limited and changed its name to Happiness Development Group Limited in November 2021. Happiness Development Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Happiness Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happiness Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.