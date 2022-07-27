Contrasting Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) & DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) and DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and DSV A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.63 million N/A N/A DSV A/S $29.00 billion 1.25 $1.78 billion $4.31 17.94

DSV A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Astrea Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrea Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A DSV A/S 0 1 10 0 2.91

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Astrea Acquisition and DSV A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and DSV A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrea Acquisition N/A -78.27% -0.94% DSV A/S 6.29% 20.52% 9.40%

Risk & Volatility

Astrea Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSV A/S has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Astrea Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of DSV A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DSV A/S beats Astrea Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrea Acquisition

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers. It also provides road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, express, and online and document handling services; and workshops. In addition, the company offers logistics solutions for automotive, consumer products, healthcare, high-tech, and industrial sectors; and inventory management solutions. Further, it provides project transport services, such as industrial projects, renewable energy, government logistics, ship charter, and air charter services; and courier and warehousing services. The company was formerly known as DSV Panalpina A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in September 2021. DSV A/S was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

