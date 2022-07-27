Analysts Set AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT at $86.75

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.75.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 15.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in AECOM by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM opened at $69.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.77.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

