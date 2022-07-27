First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives $187.33 Average PT from Brokerages

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.33.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,444,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,710 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,804,000 after acquiring an additional 805,111 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

FRC opened at $155.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.37 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.77.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.