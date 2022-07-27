NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $19.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Griffin Securities upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

NOV Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $15.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.88. NOV has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.06.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s payout ratio is -41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,431.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,135,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $747,841,000 after purchasing an additional 532,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,845 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,528,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,337,000 after purchasing an additional 150,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $270,440,000 after purchasing an additional 298,492 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 19.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,026,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also

