Torex Gold Resources Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$263.10 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cormark reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.56.

TXG opened at C$9.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.42. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.54 and a 12-month high of C$17.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$776.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Rosalie C. Moore acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$170,101.38.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

