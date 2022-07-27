Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Receives $56.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of EIFZF opened at $34.87 on Friday. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $37.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

