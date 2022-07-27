Ubisoft Entertainment SA to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment in a report issued on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Ubisoft Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

UBSFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.00 ($61.22) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($56.12) to €53.00 ($54.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €59.00 ($60.20) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

UBSFY opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

