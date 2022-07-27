Brokerages Set Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT at C$43.56

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POW. CIBC decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

TSE:POW opened at C$34.06 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$32.47 and a twelve month high of C$44.53. The company has a market cap of C$22.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.62. The company has a current ratio of 99.23, a quick ratio of 84.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4000003 EPS for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

