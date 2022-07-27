Brokerages Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target at $61.71

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $94.74.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

