Brokerages Set Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Target Price at $55.17

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on SKX. StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,467,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $304,379,000 after purchasing an additional 621,640 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,904,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,445 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,275,000 after acquiring an additional 141,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $94,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of SKX opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

