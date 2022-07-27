Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Crédit Agricole S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Crédit Agricole in a report released on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crédit Agricole’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crédit Agricole’s FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRARY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($12.76) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.30 ($12.55) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.07.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 6.71%.

Crédit Agricole Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.