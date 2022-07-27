Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives $13,955.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13,955.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($193.98) to £156 ($187.95) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £134.50 ($162.05) to £138.20 ($166.51) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £159.90 ($192.65) to £126 ($151.81) in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $46.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $59.36. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $43.71 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

