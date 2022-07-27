S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives $422.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $422.57.

A number of analysts have commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $356.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.40. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

