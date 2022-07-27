Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) PT Raised to $19.00 at Truist Financial

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQGet Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $17.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Umpqua news, Director Luis Machuca acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

