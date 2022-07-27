Compass Point Increases Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Price Target to $107.00

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Compass Point to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

INDB opened at $83.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Independent Bank has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $93.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $91,007.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $91,007.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,917 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,288.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

