10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.12% from the company’s current price.

TXG has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.38.

10x Genomics Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ TXG opened at $35.92 on Monday. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $191.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $129,506.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,239,516.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 46.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

