2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s previous close.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on 2U in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Get 2U alerts:

2U Price Performance

TWOU stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.07. 2U has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $46.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of 2U by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000.

About 2U

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.