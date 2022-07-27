T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Raised to $124.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s previous close.

TROW has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.80.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $117.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.91. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 346.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 41,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 32,103 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,804,000. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 60,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,910,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

