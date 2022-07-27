SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $61.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.40. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

