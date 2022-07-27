Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.46.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of JACK opened at $62.58 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $111.60. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.39.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.19). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 970 shares of company stock worth $60,126 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $3,954,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $106,700,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

