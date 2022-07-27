Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.46.
Jack in the Box Price Performance
Shares of JACK opened at $62.58 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $111.60. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.39.
Insider Activity at Jack in the Box
In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 970 shares of company stock worth $60,126 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $3,954,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $106,700,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
