Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $181.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $212.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on META. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.68.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $159.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.78 and a 200-day moving average of $210.73.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,045. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

