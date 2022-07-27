Stephens Increases Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Price Target to $25.00

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stephens to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SFNC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Simmons First National Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $22.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.85. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $32.76.

Insider Activity

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 186,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,954,260.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marty Casteel purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 186,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

