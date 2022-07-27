Truist Financial Lowers O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $770.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $788.00 to $770.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.75.

Shares of ORLY opened at $675.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $634.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $658.02. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,433,000 after buying an additional 53,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,171,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after buying an additional 254,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,885,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

