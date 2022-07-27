Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) PT at C$40.05

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.05.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.
CAE Price Performance
CAE stock opened at C$32.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAE has a one year low of C$27.27 and a one year high of C$42.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.32 billion and a PE ratio of 70.65.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
