Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) PT at C$40.05

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

CAE stock opened at C$32.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAE has a one year low of C$27.27 and a one year high of C$42.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.32 billion and a PE ratio of 70.65.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$948.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.4704394 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

