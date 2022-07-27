Precision Drilling Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.56 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a report issued on Sunday, July 24th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.51. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $7.02 per share.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.01) by C($2.24). The business had revenue of C$351.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$328.30 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$130.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.43.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$77.69 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$35.82 and a 52-week high of C$109.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$86.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$80.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total value of C$125,508.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,981,555.65.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

