Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.53. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $8.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMA. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

NYSE CMA opened at $76.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comerica has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 292.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

