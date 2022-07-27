Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives $23.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RANI opened at $11.80 on Friday. Rani Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $580.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.71. Analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Lasry Marc acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $848,000. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

