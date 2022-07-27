Wedbush Comments on Deckers Outdoor Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $18.04 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $410.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.18.

NYSE:DECK opened at $275.98 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.56.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,054,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 305.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.