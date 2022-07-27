Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ichor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ichor’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.08 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Ichor Stock Down 1.8 %

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66. Ichor has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $53.20. The company has a market capitalization of $826.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 6.9% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 46,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,266.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,266.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.