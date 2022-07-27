Jefferies Financial Group Comments on KeyCorp’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a report issued on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in KeyCorp by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 165,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 39,305 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 978.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 70,731 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,299,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,617,000 after purchasing an additional 144,382 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 55.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

