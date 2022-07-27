Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for AutoNation in a report issued on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will earn $5.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.13. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $23.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens increased their price target on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.29.

AutoNation Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $111.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $96.56 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $12,353,087.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,072,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,208,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $12,353,087.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,072,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,208,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $2,443,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,463.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 596,168 shares of company stock worth $69,608,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 65.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

