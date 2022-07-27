Yum China (YUMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Yum China to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Yum China to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YUMC opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Yum China by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

