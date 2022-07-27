Enbridge (ENB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.73 per share for the quarter.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.13 billion.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock opened at C$56.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.47 billion and a PE ratio of 19.61. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$46.88 and a 52 week high of C$59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$55.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.67.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.84%.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Enbridge to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.11.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

