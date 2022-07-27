Camden Property Trust (CPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Camden Property Trust has set its Q2 guidance at $1.60-1.64 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $6.39-6.63 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Camden Property Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $125.17 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.08.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.57%.

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after buying an additional 540,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 384.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,692,000 after buying an additional 466,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,011,000 after purchasing an additional 459,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,351,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

