Weatherford International (WFRD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Weatherford International to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.00 million. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 11.04%. On average, analysts expect Weatherford International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International Trading Up 0.2 %

Weatherford International stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $40.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WFRD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 2,131.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 41.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 310.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.