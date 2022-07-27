Cousins Properties (CUZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Cousins Properties has set its FY22 guidance at $2.70-$2.78 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cousins Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.89. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $42.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 240.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $97,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

