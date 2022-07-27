Exponent (EXPO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Exponent to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Exponent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Exponent Stock Performance

EXPO stock opened at $94.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.43. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPO. StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional Trading of Exponent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 17.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

