Employers (EIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.93 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Employers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EIG opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.08. Employers has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $43.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52.

Institutional Trading of Employers

A number of research firms have recently commented on EIG. TheStreet lowered Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Employers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,959,000 after buying an additional 319,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,497,000 after purchasing an additional 64,725 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Employers during the first quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Employers by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 42,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Employers by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 647,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 42,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

