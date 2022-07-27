ON (NYSE:ONON) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.11% from the stock’s current price.

ONON has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ON from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ON from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ON to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of ON stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. ON has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ON will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of ON by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new position in ON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,069,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in ON by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,038,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,479 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in ON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,520,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of ON during the first quarter valued at $34,065,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

