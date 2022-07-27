Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) PT Lowered to €5.45

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from €5.75 ($5.87) to €5.45 ($5.56) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NOK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.10 ($6.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.33) to €5.80 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 1.4 %

NOK stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after buying an additional 3,569,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 568.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,238,000 after buying an additional 19,720,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,767,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,485,000 after buying an additional 403,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,085,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 527,068 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,945,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.