Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OC. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $82.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.91. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $101.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

